UC Clermont College will welcome two critically acclaimed poets to campus this fall — virtually — as part of the college’s annual Poetry Series.

On Oct. 7, Brooklyn-based poet Tyler Mills for a 9 a.m. workshop and 11:15 a.m. virtual reading. Mills is the author of two full-length books of poems, “Hawk Parable” (winner of the Akron Poetry Prize, University of Akron Press 2019) and “Tongue Lyre” (winner of the Crab Orchard Series in Poetry First Book Award, Southern Illinois University Press 2013), as well as “The City Scattered” (2019 Snowbound Chapbook Award, forthcoming from Tupelo Press).

Her poems have appeared in The New Yorker, The Guardian, The Believer, and Poetry, and her essays in AGNI, Copper Nickel and The Rumpus.

Then on Nov. 18, author Sumita Chakraborty will be on hand for a 9 a.m. workshop and 11:15 a.m. virtual reading. Originally from Massachusetts, Chakraborty now lives in Michigan, where she is Helen Zell Visiting Professor in Poetry at the University of Michigan – Ann Arbor.

She is a poet and a scholar, and “Arrow” is her debut collection of poems, released in the U.S. by Alice James Books and in the U.K. by Carcanet Press.

“The UC Clermont Poetry Series has been bringing local and national poets to the college for more than 10 years,” English Professor Phoebe Reeves said. “Now more than ever, it is essential that our community remain engaged in the arts. Although this year’s events will be virtual, they will still celebrate the role of creative power in our daily lives and in our communities.”

For links to join the Mills and Chakraborty events, visit here.