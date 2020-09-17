When the first set of girls Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association state polls were released on September 7, one Division III team from the area stood out to fans of Goshen High School.

The Eastern Lady Warriors received votes in the first poll, and five days later the team traveled to Goshen to take on the host Lady Warriors.

Goshen twice responded to a two-goal deficit with a goal, but Eastern was able to hold on for a 3-2 non-league victory.

That’s a marked improvement over the 2019 contest between the two teams. Eastern won that matchup 5-2.

“You can see the girls are making improvements,” Sam said. “It’s just about taking that next step mentally when you really believe you can take down teams like this. You go into games not hoping for wins but expecting to win. We’re trying to change the mentality and it’s getting there but not quite to the level that we need.”

Neither team scored in the first half. Eastern took a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute of the second period on a penalty kick by Emma Prine.

Five minutes later, another goal made it 2-0 Eastern.

Goshen had an answer, as Brianna Armbruster put in 14th-minute deflection off a Lillie Casey corner kick to trim the lead to 2-1.

Clermont County’s Lady Warriors nearly tied the game in the 20th minute. Eastern had to clear a ball off the goal line and make a pair of saves to maintain a one-goal lead.

Several of Goshen’s scoring chances came off corner kicks, something Sam said the team practices on often.

”It’s something we spend a lot of time training,” Sam said. “We had two or three opportunities where they had to basically clear it off their goal line. You can see our girls were fighting for the ball in the air when we did get those set pieces.”

They added to that margin on a corner kick in the 26th minute. Casey worked her way down the sideline after, finding Cordelia Hannah in front of the net for another goal that would be the final score of the contest.

”We had chances to win the game for sure,” Sam said. “It’s a matter of being a little more clinical in those moments and understanding that when we have teams we can beat we have to put them away and put them away early.”

Casey currently leads the SBAAC in goals (14), assists (9) and points (37). Her vision on the field is key to her success, according to her coach.

“She’s not being selfish, she’s looking to dish the ball too,” Sam said. “She has that understanding of time and space better than most high school players. She’s going to lay it out into that pinpoint spot where the attacker needs the ball.”

Sam praised his defense for the work they put in, holding Eastern off the board in the first half.

“Incredible work rate from our backline today,” Sam said. “Skylar Reeves was chasing down every ball, playing great in the air. She set the tone for the intensity you need through the entire match.”

Goshen’s next contest is a road matchup at Western Brown scheduled for Thursday, September 17 at 7 p.m.