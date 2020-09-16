By Megan Alley

Sun Reporter

Clermont County stands to miss out on more than $87 million each year for the next 10 years in federal funding, based on recent self-response rates from county residents.

The last day to complete the 2020 Census is Sept. 30.

Census representative Mark Hayes presented the information during a recent Clermont County Complete Count Committee.

Complete Count Committees are volunteer committees established by tribal, state, and local governments and community leaders or organizations to increase awareness and motivate residents to respond to the 2020 Census, this from the U.S. Census Bureau.

As of Sept. 11, Clermont County’s self-response rate was 75.3 percent, according to Hayes.

He explained that Clermont County’s population is listed as 197,000, and that given the current self-response, the U.S. government thinks that only 148,341 live in the county.

As Hayes went on to explain, each resident represents approximately $1,800, which means that if 48,659 residents go uncounted, Clermont County will lose $87,586,200 in federal funding each year for the next ten years.

Financial allocations for offerings such as new schools and Head Start, Medicaid, new health care clinics, road infrastructure and senior services programs are all determined by data collected by the census.

Other resource funding that relies on census data include, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Medicare Part B, Section 8 housing choice vouchers, national school lunch programs, low income home energy assistance program – LIHEAP, foster care, child care and development fund, special education grants — IDEA, Title 1 grants to local education agencies, state children’s health insurance program — S-CHIP, health center programs and supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children – WIC.

Census data is also used to determine the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives, and it’s also used to shape congressional and state legislative districts.

The southern parts of Clermont County — Felicity, Chilo, Neville and Moscow — continue to have some of the lowest response rates in the county, ranging from self-response rates between 56.9 percent and 62.7 percent.

If you haven’t already submitted your information for this census, do so today.

You can respond to the 2020 Census using the ID number included in the questionnaire packet, as responding with a census ID or the paper questionnaire helps ensure the best count of your community.

People can respond online at www.2020census.gov, by phone at 1-844-330-2020 or by using the paper form in the packet.