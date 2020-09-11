Week three: How to watch/listen to Clermont County high school football

New Richmond travels north looking to remain undefeated in 2020, while Bethel-Tate and CNE square off in a Clermont County showdown in Owensville.

Bethel-Tate at Clermont Northeastern

CNERocketCast will provide video and audio streaming of the Rockets’ home tilt against Bethel-Tate. The stream is scheduled to begin at 6:40 p.m.

Wilmington at Goshen

Goshen’s contest against Wilmington can be streamed through CampusNation.com.

Loveland at Milford

UPDATE: This game has been cancelled due to a positive COVID test in the Milford program.

Boxcast.tv will be the streaming home for the battle for the Miami Township Victory Bell. There is a $9.99 cost to view the game live. A replay will be made available through ICRC-TV.

New Richmond at Sidney

There are two ways to view the Lions’ week three non-conference clash. NR Media will be streaming the game on Facebook starting at 6:55 p.m. Additionally, Sidney will be broadcasting the contest on YouTube.

Winton Woods at West Clermont

The game will be live-streamed via Waycross TV.

Williamsburg at Blanchester

Live audio for the contest is available from WildcatsSportsNetwork on Mixlr. BSPN will be live streaming the game on Facebook.

Additionally, live video can be found on the Williamsburg High School Sports TV YouTube channel.