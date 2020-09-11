Loveland/Milford football game cancelled

For the second consecutive week, a Clermont County high school football team has been forced to cancel a game due to a positive coronavirus test.

Milford’s week three home contest against Loveland tonight will no longer be played this week, according to a tweet posted on the Milford Athletics account.

“We’re going through the contact tracing as we speak,” Milford athletic director Aaron Zupka said. “The nature of football, it’s hard to contact trace. The JV and varsity teams practice together with each other. Going through that process, we felt it was the best decision to not play football tonight.”

Zupka said the district received word of the test result around 2 p.m. Less than two hours later, the tweet went out from the athletics twitter account.

“We didn’t want to put stuff out that wasn’t accurate,” Zupka said. “There are a lot of people that could be affected by it. You have the athletic end and you have the school end. We’re still working through that and we’re going to communicate to people as soon as we have all the information.”

The process of alerting the team itself was not done face-to-face, as the athletes had already left campus for the day and had not yet returned to prepare for the game that night.

“Our kids weren’t here,” Zupka said. “They went home after school and didn’t report here until later on. We didn’t get to tell them in person, our coaches communicated once they got the clearance to do that. I’m sure they weren’t very happy about that announcement, but I assume they understand what we’re going through and what a lot of other high schools are going through.”

Zupka said the program’s freshman team, which practices separately from the JV and varsity squads, could resume their season. The school canceled that game in order to keep the three contests scheduled together.

Fans with tickets to any of the canceled games can redeem them when the games are rescheduled. Should the games not be rescheduled, fans will be refunded.

Milford had won four straight contests against Loveland, including two last season. The teams play for the Miami Township Victory Bell, a trophy the Eagles have hoisted six times since its inception in 2007.

Last week, Batavia was forced to cancel a game against Wilmington due to a positive result. The team’s game this week against New Richmond has also been postponed.

The Bulldogs hope to return to the field on Monday, September 21 against Clinton-Massie. That game, originally scheduled to be played at home, is now a road contest. Batavia’s week five game against Goshen has tentatively been moved to Saturday, September 26 at 11 a.m.