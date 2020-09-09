Submitted by the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 649.

Vietnam Veterans of America, Clermont County Chapter 649 meets Thursday, Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m.. at the Union Township Civic Center, Amphitheater, 4350 Aicholtz Road – Eastgate.

Social distancing rules with masks will be followed. Please bring a lawn chair.

Our guest speaker for the September Membership meeting will be Union Township Police Officer Dave Perkins and his partner Kaos from the Union Township Canine Unit.

The Union Township Canine Unit has proven to be an effective crime fighting tool. Officer Perkins and “Kaos” have been on patrol since July 2016. Canine Kaos has been cross trained to detect illegal narcotics and to search and track people

All members all wars welcome! No food will be served at this meeting. For more information about Vietnam Veterans Chapter 649, go to www.vva649.org.