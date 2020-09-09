Submitted by the FCC Cincinnati Mercy Health Training Center.

The FC Cincinnati Academy is looking for Cincinnati-area Host Families to welcome out-of-area Academy players to the Queen City and into their homes.

Host Families are asked to provide our non-local players with a safe home-away-from-home and also help them grow and develop on and off the field while they train to become future FC Cincinnati first-team players.

► Host families receive $500 per month to help support each player they host.

Payment are made on, or near, the first of each month.

► Players range between the ages of 14 to 18.

► Players will come from across the country and internationally.

► Players will attend either district public school, on-line school, or private school at player’s expense). Transportation support for school may be necessary.

► FCC offers 24/7 support through our dedicated staff members and provide educational meetings and materials to assist the Host Family with the various aspects of hosting a player.

Families interested in becoming a host family please email: academy@fccincinnati.com

For more information about the FC Cincinnati Academy Residency program, please visit here.