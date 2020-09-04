With one week of high school football action in the books, the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference begins league play, as does Milford. Here’s a rundown of where to stream this week’s action.

Batavia at Wilmington (Postponed)

Batavia’s league opener at Wilmington was postponed due to a positive COVID test.

Bethel-Tate at East Clinton (7 p.m., East Clinton Field)

Bethel-Tate fans looking to follow the Tigers’ league opener against East Clinton have two options. CampusNation.com will provide a video stream of the contest, while those looking for an audio option can listen online via WZAA.

Blanchester at Clermont Northeastern (Rocket Stadium)

CNE RocketCast will provide live audio and video coverage of the team’s home contest against Blanchester.

More coverage of this game can be found by following the Clermont Sun sports department on Facebook and Twitter.

Goshen at Clinton-Massie (7 p.m., Clinton-Massie High School Football Field)

Like Bethel-Tate/East Clinton, the Goshen/Clinton-Massie game will be live-streamed through CampusNation.com.

Milford at Turpin (7 p.m., Spartan Stadium)

Milford’s Eastern Cincinnati Conference opener against Turpin is being streamed online at NFHSNetwork.com. A subscription is required.

Monthly subscriptions are available for $10.99, while an annual pass can be purchased for $69.99. Either of those subscriptions would allow fans to watch any of Milford’s contests against Anderson or Turpin, according to a Tweet from the Milford Athletic department.

New Richmond at Western Brown (7 p.m., Kibler Stadium)

There are several ways to stream New Richmond’s road trip to Mt. Orab. The Lions will provide live audio and video streams via Facebook.

Additionally, Western Brown will be streaming the game live on YouTube. Live audio can also be found over-the-air and online via 99.5 the Edge.

West Clermont at Loveland (7 p.m., Tiger Stadium)

West Clermont’s second ECC contest will be streamed online via the Loveland Athletic Boosters Facebook page.

Williamsburg at Fayetteville (7 p.m., Rocket Stadium)

No streaming information had been finalized at press time. Should more info become available, this story will be updated.

UPDATE: Williamsburg and Fayetteville’s contest will be streamed via the NFHSNetwork. Pricing is the same as the Milford/Turpin contest above.