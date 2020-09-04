Batavia/Wilmington football game postponed

The Batavia High School football team’s league opener against Wilmington scheduled for tonight has been postponed.

A tweet posted by the Wilmington High School athletic department at 9:01 a.m. on Friday announced the schedule change, citing a positive COVID test at Batavia.

Batavia High School athletic director Matt Blandin said the student who tested positive was with the Bulldogs’ football program. Once the district learned of the result, Blandin said, administrators and staff sprang into action.

“We had our plan in place, but each situation is unique,” Blandin said. “We had to navigate that. Unfortunately, we had to make the hard decision to cancel the game tonight,” Blandin said. “We’re working with the health department in making the best decisions to make our students and athletes and families safe as we navigate this.”

The Bulldogs opened the season with a 22-9 win over Williamsburg on the road last week. Making the call to the team with the decision to call off tonight’s contest was difficult, according to Blandin.

“It’s one of those decisions that was not a fun one to have to relay to the kids,” Blandin said. “They’ve put in a lot of hard work, and they continue to put in a lot of hard work. For some of them, the most steady thing they have right now is the sport of football. They’ve been waiting all year and everything’s changing constantly. It was very hard news to deliver to the team that they weren’t going to be able to play.”

Blandin said both schools want to play the game at some point this year, citing the importance of the league contest to both programs. One of the bright spots, so to speak, with the way Ohio is conducting football this year is the way teams are able to schedule games well after the end of what would normally be the regular season.

“The way they’ve restructured the football season this year, yeah it’s shortened but it’s given us flexibility,” Blandin said. “If us and Wilmington are no longer in the playoffs, that’s what we’re potentially doing. We have the flexibility where we can go a little bit further than the normal end of season week 10 if we need to. Ultimately, it’s a league game we want to get in. Both schools want to play it.”

Blandin finished by praising Wilmington’s administration and the league as a whole for working together.

“Wilmington’s administration has been great to work with through a difficult situation,” Blandin said. “We’ll continue to work with them. The SBAAC is a great league, everyone collaborates and works together well.”