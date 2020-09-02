Submitted by the Western Governors University Ohio.

In an effort to close the digital divide that has become so apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic, Western Governors University Ohio is offering Online Access Scholarships, providing high-speed internet service and access devices to its students who need but can’t afford high-speed digital access.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has made it clear just how important reliable internet access has become for so many aspects of our lives,” said K.L. Allen, state director for WGU Ohio, a nonprofit, online-only university offering accredited bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in a number of in-demand career fields.

“At least 700,000 Ohio households are estimated to be without internet service at home, a digital divide that’s created a major roadblock for educators and students in this pandemic,” Allen said. “WGU Ohio is committed to doing all we can to remove this barrier for our students.”

In 2018, Ohio became the eighth state to partner with Western Governors University, a collaborative of state governors who saw – more than 20 years ago – the transformative power of competency-based education as a way to help close the skills gap and help busy working adults pursue in-demand jobs in healthcare, nursing, business, teaching, and information technology. Today, more than 4,100 students are enrolled in bachelor’s and master’s degree programs at WGU Ohio.

More information on WGU Ohio’s Online Access Scholarship is available at www.wgu.edu/access and by calling 385-428-3125.