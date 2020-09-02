Submitted by Mercy Health.

Have concerns about COVID-19 caused you to put off your annual screening mammogram? You’re not alone and experts nationally fear a rise in later stage cancer diagnoses as a result of the pandemic. It’s important to remember that the earlier the diagnosis, the better the outcome and there are options available for safe cancer screenings.

Consider having your annual screening through Mercy Health – Cincinnati’s Mobile Mammography program, which offers safe and easy screenings from its mobile unit at locations convenient to your home or workplace. There’s no need to sit in a waiting room when you visit the mobile unit, where a skilled, masked technician following CDC guidelines will complete your screening in about 15 minutes.

For eight years, Mercy Health’s newest mobile unit has offered 3D imaging known as breast tomosynthesis that can help increase the chance of detecting breast cancer early. Mercy Health’s mobile mammography program was first in the region to offer this technology, adding to the strength of the popular program.

For best coverage, please verify that Mercy Health – Cincinnati and The Jewish Hospital are in-network providers with your insurance carrier. If you are uninsured or underinsured (have high deductibles), we have financial need-based assistance programs available to help you. Call 513-686-3300 for more information.

You can make your appointment by calling 513-686-3300 or 1-855-PINK123 (1-855-746-5123) Walk-ins are available but appointments are preferred, as you may otherwise experience a wait. If your business or organization wants to have Mercy Health mobile mammography visit your site, please call 513-686-3303.

Mercy Health – Cincinnati announces the following mobile mammography screening dates at convenient locations near you in September:

Georgetown, Mercy Health – Georgetown Family Medicine

4881 St. Rt. 125, Georgetown, OH 45121

September 29, 2020, 1 p.m.

Milford, Kroger

1093 St Rt 98, Milford, OH 45150

September 3, 2020, 7:30 a.m.

Montgomery, Shops at Harper’s Pointe

11304 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, Oh 45249

September 28, 2020, 7:30 a.m.

Mt. Orab, Mercy Health – Mt. Orab Family Medicine

621 W. Main St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154

September 29, 2020, 7 a.m.

Norwood, Mercy Health – Rookwood Medical Center

4101 Edwards Road, Cincinnati, OH 45209

September 3, 2020, 1 p.m.

Norwood, Rookwood Commons

2637 Edmondson Road, Cincinnati, OH 45209

September 25, 2020, 1 p.m.

Talk with your doctor about when you should have a screening mammogram. Screening mammograms are usually a covered benefit with most insurance carriers.

Expert radiologists read all mammograms and because a second look can mean a second chance, we double-check all mammograms with the R2 ImageChecker, a computer-aided detection system that detects 23.4 percent more breast cancer than mammography alone. You and your physician receive a copy of the results.