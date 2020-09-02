Submitted by Unique Event Productions.

Local theater group, Unique Event Productions, will launch a fiction podcast called Flashlights Not Included on Tuesday, Aug. 25. This podcast will be based around their parody murder mystery dinner shows and will feature a different story each episode. The show will feature a recurring narrator named Heath Morbidson, who is a Vincent Price-esque host that is comically creepy. Their first episode will be an audio version of their show, “Murder at Mardi Gras.”

This episode revolves around an aging debutant mother-daughter duo who are hosting a Mardi Gras party in their crumbling mansion. They are hilariously unaware of the situation in which they have found themselves and struggle to maintain their facade once a body is discovered.

Music for the season is provided by local musician Michael Moeller. Voice talents are provided by local actors Tone Branson, Alison Rampa, Lauren Woodiwiss, Shellina Borgman, and Cat Davis. A new episode will premiere monthly on the final Tuesday of each month. Bonus content will be available in between episodes for Patreon subscribers.

The podcast will be available on Itunes, Stitcher, and Spotify.