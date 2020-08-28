How to watch Clermont County high school football teams in week one

In a normal year, fans across Clermont County and the state of Ohio would be prepping for a Friday night football showdown.

But this isn’t a normal year and this isn’t a normal Friday night. With attendance restrictions in place due to the Coronavirus pandemic, schools across the state have turned to live streaming video to help fans unable to attend the contest. Below is a rundown on how to watch each of Clermont County’s football teams in action.

Batavia at Williamsburg (7 p.m., Abrams Stadium)

Williamsburg High School will be streaming the game live on a handful of different platforms. Live video can be found on the Williamsburg High School Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Live audio via WildcatsSportsRadio can be found on Mixlr.com,

New Richmond at Bethel-Tate (7 p.m., Tiger Stadium)

Both schools will provide live video streams for the event. New Richmond will stream on Facebook through the New Richmond High School Football page. Audio will be provided by NR Media.

Bethel-Tate’s live video stream can be found on YouTube.

For a ‘second-screen’ experience, be sure to follow our sports department on Twitter and Instagram for live coverage from Tiger Stadium.

Summit Country Day at Clermont Northeastern (7 p.m., CNE Football Field)

Clermont Northeastern has set up a YouTube channel to stream athletic events. The first scheduled event on the channel is the football opener, with pregame to begin at 6:40 p.m.

Blanchester at Goshen (7 p.m., Jim Brown Stadium)

Goshen will be streaming the team’s regular-season opener on the district’s Facebook page. Goshen has won the last five King of the Road contests.

Oak Hills at Milford (7 p.m., Eagles Stadium)

Milford and ICRCTV have partnered up to air the Eagles’ home opener live online and over-the-air via tape delay.

The live stream requires a one-time ticket purchase of $9.99. The tape delay schedule, as well as more information about broadcast area and DVD sales, can be found below via MilfordAthletics.org:

Saturday, August 29, Midnight (Spectrum Channel 4, Fioptics Channel 834)

Saturday, August 29, 12:00 p.m. (Spectrum Channel 4, Fioptics Channel 834)

Sunday, August 30, 6:00 p.m. (Spectrum Channel 24, Fioptics Channel N/A)

Monday, August 31, 8:30 p.m. (Spectrum Channel 4, Fioptics Channel 834)

Tuesday, September 1, 10:00 a.m. (Spectrum Channel 4, Fioptics Channel 834)

ICRC programming can be seen on Spectrum and Cincinnati Bell (CB) in the following member communities: Arlington Heights, Columbia Twp., Crosby Twp., Elmwood Place, Evendale, Fairfax, Glendale, Harrison, Harrison Twp., Indian Hill, Lincoln Heights, Mason, Mariemont, Milford, Mt. Healthy, North College Hill, Reading, Sharonville, Springdale, St. Bernard, Symmes Twp., Terrace Park and Woodlawn.

To purchase a DVD copy of this program, email melissa@icrctv.com with your mailing address along with the number of copies requested.

West Clermont at Lebanon (7 p.m., James Vandegrift Stadium)

West Clermont’s first Eastern Cincinnati Conference contest against the Warriors will be streamed live via the city of Lebanon’s YouTube channel.