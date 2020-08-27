The Williamsburg Garden Club will meet on Tuesday evening, Sept. 1 at 6:30 pm at the Harmony Hill Carriage House, 299 South Third Street. Hostesses for the evening are Liz Betemps and Carol Keller. Members are to respond to Roll Call by naming their favorite plant(s) for hanging baskets. Barry Jones of the Cincinnati Orchid Society will present “Orchids 101” for the program. The specimen is to be a dahlia.

The Club’s annual mum sale will continue at St. Rt. 32 and McKeever Road every Friday and Saturday from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm through Sept. 12 (while supplies last). For large orders, call 513-724-7824. The Club welcomes new members.

For additional information, call 513-503-5299, visit the Club at www.williamsburggardenclub.com or “Like” us on Facebook.