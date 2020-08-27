By Brett Milam

Editor

A principal at Milford Schools has tested positive for COVID-19, school officials confirmed to The Sun.

Tiffany Selm, principal at Pattison Elementary School, had a positive test result come back on Aug. 26.

After working on Friday, Aug. 21, she felt ill, reported as much by the weekend and was tested that weekend, John Spieser, superintendent, said in an email to Pattison parents.

Spieser said Selm has not been at school since Aug. 21, and will be quarantined by Clermont County Public Health until Sept. 1, and will return to work once released by CCPH.

When Selm felt sick on Aug. 21, that was also the same day the District announced that they were postponing the start of the school year by one week — originally, the District was slated to start school this past Monday on Aug. 24 — with a new start date of Aug. 31.

Wendy Planicka, director of communications and public relations at the District, told The Sun that the decision to delay the start by a week was made prior to finding out about Selm’s illness.

Pattison Elementary, and the rest of the District, are still on schedule to open Aug. 31.

Planicka said since May, there have been seven confirmed coronavirus cases District-wide:

– Prior to Aug. 7, there was one student case and one staff member (a secretary).

– From Aug. 7 to Aug. 20, there have been an additional four cases: one junior high athlete, one elementary student, and two district coaches.

– From Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, there has been an additional case: an administrator (Selm).

As of the morning of Aug. 27, Clermont County still remains in the red, per Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System for tracking the spread of the coronavirus, meaning the county is experiencing “very high exposure and spread.”

In the county, there have been 1,145 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, 48 probable cases, 12 confirmed deaths, one probable death, 110 hospitalizations, and 983 recoveries. Overall, CCPH has 197 active coronavirus cases.

Dan Yeager, the District’s Director of Fine Arts and Extracurriculars, is going to fill in for Selm until she returns.

“Mrs. Selm’s work area and the front office has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized,” Spieser said.

He said District Nurse Patty Price is working with CCPH to determine contact tracing.

CCPH considers a close contact, someone who may have been exposed, to be someone who was within six feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more.

“It has been determined that the school office employees were in close contact with Mrs. Selm. As a precaution, school office employees were isolated Monday through Wednesday and they did not come to work. Because school staff are considered “critical infrastructure” under the new guidelines released by the CDC, the school office staff are allowed to return to work Thursday following health safety guidelines: they can travel to and from work but must quarantine while at home, they must conduct a health wellness check and they must wear a mask at all times and clean their workspace. If they feel ill at any time they are required to tell their supervisor,” Spieser explained.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “critical infrastructure” workers are permitted to continue work following potential exposure to COVID-19, “provided they remain asymptomatic and additional precautions are implemented to protect them and the community,” according to its website.

Potential exposure time was between Aug. 19 and Aug. 21, Spieser said.

“It is not believed that any parents or students were exposed,” he added.

Spieser continued, “It is critically important that you conduct a wellness check on your child before sending them to school. We ask that parents take their child’s temperature before they leave for school and to continually monitor for symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, or loss of taste or smell. Please do not send your children to school if they are exhibiting any signs of illness.”

Those with questions are encouraged by Spieser to contact Price at 513-576-2214 or price_p@milfordschools.org

More information about the coronavirus can also be found at ccphohio.org/covid-19 or by calling 513-735-8400.