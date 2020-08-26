Submitted by the Ohio EPA.

Eleven environmental science and engineering students have been awarded scholarships through Ohio EPA’s Environmental Education Fund to study at Ohio colleges and universities. Students were selected based on academic performance, as well as research, employment/internships, leadership, letters of recommendation from education or environmental professionals, and other specified criteria.

“We are making an investment in today’s environmental scholars to foster stewardship well into the future,” Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson said. “We also look forward to seeing future work from these students.”

Students (listed with their colleges, hometowns, and majors) receiving a $5,000 scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year are:

Cleveland State University: Caleb T. Lumsden – Bay Village (biology);

Hiram College: Zachary Zane Fox – Massillon (environmental studies);

Ohio State University: Laurel Howe Bayless – Athens (physical geography); Luke Andrew Bobay – Westerville (environmental science and evolution and ecology); Kyle Fox – Miamisburg (environmental science); Valerie Anne Gaulke – Dayton (fisheries, forestry, and wildlife);

Miami University: Jessica Nicole Patrick – Gahanna (geology);

University of Cincinnati: Leah D. Dickerson – Maumee (environmental engineering); Megan Elizabeth Ginn – Batavia (environmental engineering); Shasta Kamara – Logan (marine, freshwater and environmental biology); and

Wittenberg University: Alyssa Jordan Ulrich – Curtice (environmental science)

Among the research or environmental work experience projects this year’s student recipients focused on are: ice core paleontology; remote monitoring of sanitary and storm sewer flows, nutrient recovery and treatment methods for cyanobacteria, evaluating construction sites for placement of storm water controls, pollinator gardens at solar installations, impacts of climate and herbicides on behavioral interactions of Rusty crayfish, and plant community homogenization in urban, suburban and exurban sites.

A total of $55,000 was awarded this year. Since the scholarship program began in 2000, $964,950 has been awarded statewide to 380 students at 51 Ohio colleges and universities. Funding comes from civil penalties collected by Ohio EPA for violations of air and water pollution control laws. The scholarship program is administered by the Ohio Academy of Science. The next application deadline for scholarships is April 15, 2021. Additional information about the scholarship is available by calling Ohio EPA’s Office of Environmental Education at 614-644-2873 or visiting www.epa.ohio.gov/oee. To learn more about the Ohio Academy of Science, call 614-488-2228 or visit www.OHIOSCI.org.