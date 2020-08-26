National Ground Water Association: New PFAS educational resources for private well owners

Submitted by the National Ground Water Association.

The National Ground Water Association has released two new educational resources for private well owners concerning per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. NGWA’s “PFAS and Private Well Owners: What You Need to Know” fact sheet is an accessible and easy to understand document written by members of NGWA’s PFAS Task Force focusing on everything private well owners should know about the impacts of PFAS on their wells.

PFAS and private water wells are also the topic of NGWA’s premier episode of its new podcast, “Know Your Well.” Each week, “Know Your Well” explores different issues facing private water well owners, from basic well maintenance to water quality. In this first episode, NGWA member and PFAS expert Karen Kinsella, Ph.D., discusses issues surrounding PFAS in water supplies and how they could affect private water systems.

Both resources are available for a free download here.

NGWA has long been an industry leader in providing PFAS research, education, and resources to the public and scientific communities. In 2018, NGWA published Groundwater and PFAS: State of Knowledge and Practice, which was one of the first PFAS guidance documents to be released.

“PFAS contamination of groundwater is a serious issue affecting many communities throughout the United States and the world,” NGWA PFAS Task Force Chairman and Principal Hydrogeologist at HRS Water Consultants Inc., David S. Lipson, Ph.D., PG said. “NGWA is the best resource for private well owners who have questions about PFAS, other emerging contaminants, and the safety of their water supply.”

For more information or additional comments, please contact Ben Frech at bfrech@ngwa.orgor call 614-898-7791; ext. 1570.