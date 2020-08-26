Submitted by Green Umbrella.

Climate policy is often most effective at the local level, but most local governments in the Greater Cincinnati region lack capacity to build climate resiliency. Now those governments will receive assistance through Green Umbrella’s Climate Policy Lead, who will serve as a point person to support and increase collaboration on responses to the effects of climate change.

Green Umbrella, the regional sustainability alliance, has created and is hiring the Climate Policy Lead position with the support of The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation and the Murray and Agnes Seasongood Good Government Foundation. Though the Cincinnati region is home to over 185 local governments, only one of those, the City of Cincinnati, currently has a Green Plan.

The Climate Policy Lead will help local governments prepare their communities for transformations in transportation, energy and climate, while protecting their most vulnerable populations from the harmful effects of pollution, flooding and heat. The Cincinnati region is seeing more extreme heat days, heavier rain and more frequent heavy rain due to changing climate patterns.

The increased rain causes flooding, landslides and increased water pollution, which local governments must pay to fix, and hotter summers cause more heat-related deaths and air quality alert days.

People of color or with low incomes are hardest hit because they are more likely to live near air-polluted highways, in flood zones, in homes with frequent sewer backups, and without air conditioning.

“When we listened to our stakeholders last year, we heard loud and clear from elected officials and government staff that they wanted to connect with each other and share solutions around reducing their communities’ climate footprint and planning for the effects of climate change,” Ryan Mooney-Bullock, executive director of Green Umbrella, said.

Green Umbrella supported the City of Cincinnati through the development and renewal of the Green Cincinnati Plan and is one of the key partners on the implementation of the Plan’s strategies.

Since most local governments in the region are small, they often lack the staff support or budgets to carry out sustainability goals, even when elected officials champion them. “When local governments prepare for climate change they see more predictable spending, the health of their residents improves, and their infrastructure responds well to the shocks and stresses of a changing climate,” says Jerry Newfarmer, board President The Agnes and Murray Seasongood Good Government Foundation.

“The Climate Policy Lead will equip community leaders to make meaningful change and encourage collaboration – further strengthening regional resiliency,” Sunny Reelhorn Parr, executive director of The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation, said. “Unlocking solutions and removing barriers at the local level are often most effective to help lift up the community.”

Green Umbrella is seeking candidates for Climate Policy Lead position through Sept. 14 and is committed to recruiting a diverse candidate pool. Find the job description here.

