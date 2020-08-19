I know that over the years and in many of my articles, I have talked about the farmer’s wife and better still their abilities to cook great dishes. I of course had to complete whatever part of farming we were involved in before I could become a hired hand for fortunately several farmers. I say this as it gave me the chance to taste and I guess in the back of my mind compare one cooks meal to the others. To get this privilege was a bonus to the wages farmers paid us. (Minimum wage was the going rate.)

I think it is wise that I stop right here and explain that I in no way am attempting to judge these ladies as there was and still is no reason to do that. They all were winners in my book. You see I kept a mental notebook when it came to working for a farmer and what I had been told about how well their wife cooked. Since my brother, Ben was over eight years older than I was and worked for other farmers I would go to him and ask how well he liked eating there. He would give me thumbs up almost one hundred per cent of the time and Ben knew good food when he ate it. You might say we were connoisseurs of the cooks of that time.

I have to say that I had the privilege to have placed my feet under the kitchen table at many farms and must say never was I ever let down about the meals. I would arrive at the table hungry and would leave the table very full and in need of a brief rest under a shade tree to let it settle some before returning to work. As time has passed by I have, thought of a couple of things. When I was doing this back in the ‘50s , ‘60s and ‘70s I never gave it a thought but if something was going to be made it was going to be made from scratch. They couldn’t go to a store, get things already made, and ready to be popped into an oven. No, they had their recipe books and with flour, sugar, salt and baking soda along with whatever I am missing and make a dish from thinking of it to placing it on the table in a bowl or on a plate. So every one of these ladies were professionals and only saw it as whipping up a meal for a bunch of hungry men.

I know as a boy I would sometimes ride along to the store with my mom and she would buy bags of flour and sugar along with large containers of baking soda, vinegar, etc. but as a kid, I had no idea we were taking home the ingredients for some great eating. (I got to go along to help her carry the big bags.) Now not only did a great meal get prepared for lunch but there always seemed enough to heat up for the evening meal. If you think about that those ladies were thinking on two meals at one time.

What has really come to mind just recently is that I might be served similar meals at different homes yet never did the same item taste exactly like anyone else’s. I have been served meat loaf for an example and not a one tasted like the one you had had at another house. Take fried chicken as it all was fixed in a large skillet yet never did it taste the same at any of the other places. Even something like mashed potatoes. Sometimes they would look like some of the others with paprika sprinkled on the top and a large dollop of butter melting and running down the side of the peak in the middle but bite into them and yes, there was something different. Never bad were the differences only a uniquely different taste.

Therefore, even though they might have used the basic same recipe for an item they might have added a dash of something extra. Or maybe added a little more or less of the base ingredients this would be the same for every dish served. I will tell you folks that I have also learned that most of these ladies would hold back on revealing one ingredient when sharing their recipe. If cooking the large meals for farm hands can’t be considered an art form then just what can be? The time and labor that was given to deliver a banquet along with the talent to make those ingredients come together and it taste so darn good was true talent. Ask any person who has worked for a farmer and eaten that man’s wife’s cooking. He will tell you that it might have been some of the very best meals he had ever eaten in his entire life.

I know I have raved on but for good reason. It is rare to find another meal like those these days. There is not a reason for a person to work like that when they can go to the store and get items mixed and ready to be cooked. All one has to do is take it out of the oven and serve it and you know what it really tastes good. By today’s generation this is called home cooking and from scratch. Well I am not going to be the one to tell them but no it is not from scratch!

When I was nine years old, we raised a crop of tobacco on a couple named Mefford. They were in their early eighties and Sadie cooked on a huge iron wood stove. When dad would bring a crew to house the crop Sadie would demand to prepare the meal for the crew. I sat down with the men at the noon meal to fried cured ham and mashed potatoes along with several bowls of vegetables and homemade yeast rolls. She had a large pitcher of fresh brewed iced tea and a large pad of homemade butter to slather over those rolls. Desert was either apple and butterscotch pie (both homemade).

From this meal forward, I had found the meal that I have set my standards by over all of these years. If you had seen it, you would agree that I have a high benchmark on a quality meal. One thing I have never forgotten was as we got up from the table all of the crew told Sadie how great her cooking was and as we went out the door to rest in the shade, I saw Sadie smiling the largest grin. She had just been paid for her efforts and I have tried to never forget to pay the cook.

