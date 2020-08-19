Michael Logue: Michael Logue’s campaign promise: Ohio Checkbook goes live in Union Twp.

As a candidate for Union Township Trustee in 2019, I heard one recurring question from community members: How can Union Township become more transparent and accountable?

In response, I called for Union Township to adopt the Ohio Checkbook.

As a fiscal conservative, I believe that the taxpayer has a fundamental right to know exactly how their tax money is spent, which is precisely what Ohio Checkbook allows.

Union Township had already been sharing some of its finances online, but as the ninth largest township with a nearly $80-million annual budget, I believe our government owes us maximum transparency.

Transparency was one of the main reasons I ran for Trustee in the first place. On election night, the voters spoke loud and clear: transparency is a must.

That’s why I introduced a resolution for Union Township to adopt the Ohio Checkbook in the most recent Board of Trustees meeting.

The motion was carried unanimously.

Government transparency is now codified in our township government under resolution 2020-23 (you can find the resolution here).

Ohio Checkbook has several benefits. It allows one to see the tax revenue collected and how that tax money is spent. Is your money being spent wisely or is it being wasted? This is critical information for voters to hold their elected officials accountable. As they say, daylight is the best disinfectant; Ohio Checkbook throws open the curtains and shines daylight onto your government’s finances. Furthermore, Union Township was able to adopt the Ohio Checkbook at no additional cost to the township!

I want to offer my thanks to my fellow Union Township Trustees and the Union Township Fiscal Officer, as well as the hardworking Township staff, for supporting the Ohio Checkbook effort. But, most importantly, I want to thank the citizens who stood up on election night and demanded nothing less.

This step towards transparency is not my victory, but the victory of thousands of transparency advocates who have been fighting for years. It is the victory of all Union Township taxpayers.

Thanks to the diligent work of the township’s fiscal office, Union Township finances are already available on Ohio Checkbook! If you would like to see how your tax money is spent, simply visit https://checkbook.ohio.gov/, click on “LOCAL GOV & SCHOOLS” and search for Union Township (Clermont).