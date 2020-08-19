George Rooks: Boars Head Bait Shop said the fishing is still extra good

Howdy folks—I am getting stronger each day and that is good. I will get to go to my home quicker. This place here at Meadow Brook is a fine place and the folks I have met around here are just dandy. My daughter Deb got me a scooter to ride in, so I have been going around Bethel. The folks that live here have lots of flowers by their apartments and I have seen some folks that have several tomato plants in containers and that is good.

Talked to Boars Head Bait Shop in Afton and they said the fishing is still extra good with lots of channel catfish being caught. Some have weighed in the 7 to 8 pound range. The crappie fishing is good. The Army Core of Engineers are working on the water flow below the dam and it is full of fish. I talked to Sherry’s Lake and the fishing is good there with some big fish being caught. They had a 47 pound blue catfish, a 46 pound shovel head and lots of channel catfish caught. The Cedar Lake said their fishing was good and they have had good crowds. They have fish and stock each week along with Sherry’s Lake and some more. They said the fishing has been good with a 48 pound blue cat and a 41 pound blue cat being caught.

I am writing this on Friday evening and Paula will pick me up for a Grange meeting. So far we haven’t had any problems with the virus. Maybe it’s because the Grange Hall is very old. We have been meeting there for over 75 years. The membership is not as big as it has been for several years.

I have been riding the scooter a lot and didn’t realize so many folks planted flowers and tomatoes by their homes. They can pick ripe tomatoes and enjoy them. I have met several folks from the church. There are some fine-looking places all around me. I have riding my scooter all over the west end of Bethel. I need to be very careful. The scooter and me are no match for cars or trucks so I am very careful. Some of those folks go to Living the Word church like me. Now on this Sunday I will be going to the Starlite Drive in for church service. I am getting plenty of use out of the scooter. Folks have gotten used to me driving by their homes on the road. This is a good thing to have so I can get out and not sit in the house.

The meal from the church Kitchen of Hope is good. They brought me one today. They told me there are about 60 folks getting meals currently. They stay in their cars and the food is brought to them. The ladies that fix the food are to be thanked. They do a fine job.

The birds are sure eating a lot of feed out of my feeders. Today I was talking to the feller that takes care of these apartments and some folks are moving out and he said he had someone looking at it. The apartments are really nice. It’s very quiet and the people that live here are so friendly. I sure miss my cats – Mr. Chester and Miss Chessie. Deb is taking good care of them at my home so when I get back there they will be happy I imagine. I know I miss the organizations I belong to but not many of them are having meetings. I imagine folks, that this virus will be here for a long time.

Start your week by praying and praising the good Lord.

God bless all . . .

More later . . .