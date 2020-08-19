Submitted by Disabled American Veterans, Chapter #63 in Clermont County.

The possibility of rain did not dampen the spirits of nearly 100 golfers at the Friendly Meadows Golf Course as they participated in the 15th Annual Southern Ohio Veterans Home Golf Tournament on Aug. 15.

“The sun came out early to shine and it was definitely a perfect day for golfing,” Disabled American Veterans Chapter #63 Commander Gary Lytle and volunteer for the Golf Tournament said.

DAV Chapter #63 (Clermont County) was one of many veterans’ organizations that financially sponsored holes on the course at the Golf Tournament. “There were volunteers from the DAV, American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars participating,” said Commander Lytle. “All of the volunteers were here to support the Southern Ohio Veterans Home Volunteer Committee and their activities.”

“We were really surprised at the huge turnout for this tournament,” Ohio Veterans Home Volunteer Coordinator Hanna Hopper said. “Twenty-three teams, of four teammates, signed up and participated, which was the largest number of teams and participants for any of the tournaments.”

A majority of the tournament golfers were military veterans, from all branches of the service.

“I was also surprised at the number of female golfers that participated in the tournament,” DAV Auxiliary Senior Vice Commander Shirley Plahovinsak said. “Everyone had a great time, enjoyed playing and thanked us for volunteering to assist in the tournament.”

All the funds raised at the Golf Tournament will be used exclusively by the Ohio Veterans Home Volunteer Committee to enhance the lives of the veterans residing at the Georgetown House with needed programs and projects.

The Volunteer Committee is composed of representatives of various Veterans Service Organizations that are located in Adams, Brown, Clermont, and Highland Counties. The Volunteer Committee meets on a quarterly basis and votes on all programs for the residents.

Even though Volunteer Coordinator Hopper is closing out all the required paperwork for the 15th Annual Golf Tournament, she is already planning for the 16th Annual Ohio Veterans Home Golf Tournament which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

“Everyone I talked to at the Golf Tournament really enjoyed playing at the Friendly Meadows Golf Course,” Coordinator Hopper said. “They are looking forward to coming back here and supporting the veterans at the Ohio Veterans Home. So our planning process for the next Annual Golf Tournament starts now.”