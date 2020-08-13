OWC receives aquaculture proposals

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The Ohio Wildlife Council received proposals to include new species for aquaculture cultivation at its scheduled meeting Wednesday, Aug. 5, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

If approved, these regulations will take effect Jan. 1, 2021.

It was proposed to include the American bullfrog and the green frog to the list of animals defined as Class A aquaculture species.

This proposed regulation would allow a permitted aquaculture production facility to sell, propagate, and rear these species. This proposal was developed in discussion with aquaculture industry representatives and members of the scientific community.

In July, the Ohio Wildlife Council also received proposals for updating statewide catfish fishing regulations, Sandusky Bay and Sandusky River walleye fishing regulations, as well as white-tailed deer taxidermy and processing regulations.

A complete list of proposals is available at wildohio.gov. A statewide public hearing on the proposed rules will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 9 a.m.

For those unable to attend the hearing, comments will also be accepted via email. Comment submission information will be available in August at wildohio.gov.

The Ohio Wildlife Council is an eight-member board that approves all Division of Wildlife proposed rules and regulations. The council will vote on the proposed rules and season dates after considering public input at their meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Council meetings are open to the public.

Individuals who want to provide comments on a topic that is currently being considered by council are asked to register at least two days before the meeting by calling 614-265-6304.

The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all.

For more information, please visit wildohio.gov to find out more.