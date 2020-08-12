Grace E. Henning, 91, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Villa in Georgetown. She was born March 21, 1929 in Flemingsburg, Kentucky, daughter of the late Ross E. and Stella Grimm Daniels. She was the widow of the late Frank Henning, who passed away in 2018. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Vic Cross; brothers, Roscoe, Richard, Elmer, Ray, Arnold, Orville and Rife and her sister, Hazel.

Grace worked as a beloved LPN for 45+ years and retired from Adams County Hospital. She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Amelia, Ohio and was an avid bowler at Sunset Lanes.

She is survived by her sons, Stephen Victor Cross and wife Pamela of Sharonville, Ohio, James M Cross and wife Linda of Harrison, Ohio; daughter, Mona Armstrong and husband Kelly of Winchester, Ohio; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Nelson and husband Robert of Cleveland, Ohio and Edna Dillow of West Portsmouth, Ohio.

Family and friends were invited to visit from 10:30 a.m., until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon, Monday, August 10, 2020 at Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home, 216 W. Mulberry St., West Union. Burial will followed at Pierce Township Cemetery, Locust Corner, in Clermont County.

During visitation, masks and social distancing were observed.

