Submitted by Graeter’s Ice Cream.

WHO:

Graeter’s Ice Cream

WHAT:

Graeter’s Ice Cream, known for its indulgent, handcrafted flavors, signature chocolate chips and Old World French Pot process, is celebrating 150 years of business with their annual introduction of Bonus Flavors.

In all, four new Bonus Flavors will be released in Graeter’s scoop shops and online, with the third being Peanut Butter & Jelly.

A secret that remains under lock and key until the day it’s released, guests will be made aware of the new flavors via broadcast media, social media, local scoop shops, the Graeter’s App and online store.

Each flavor is considered a Limited Time Only flavor, and once the flavor is gone from scoop shops and online, the flavor is retired for the year. The third Bonus Flavor, Peanut Butter & Jelly, combines a fan favorite—rich and creamy peanut butter with sweet jelly, putting a delicious twist on the PB & J.

WHERE:

Consumers are encouraged to visit a scoop shop near them, go to the Graeter’s online store or App to try each Bonus Flavor for themselves in celebration of Graeter’s 150th birthday.

WHEN:

Graeter’s third Bonus Flavor, Peanut Butter & Jelly, was released on August 3, 2020. Bonus Flavors are announced every two weeks, with the last announcement on Aug. 17.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

To learn more about Graeter’s Ice Cream, how they’re celebrating their 150th Birthday or to buy the Bonus Flavors online, visit https://www.graeters.com or visit Graeter’s on social media @Graeters.