DAV #63 supports Ohio Veterans Home golf tournament

Submitted by DAV #63.

“For the fourth consecutive year, the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #63 (Clermont County) will be proud supporters of the 15th Annual Southern Ohio Veterans Home Golf Tournament,” Chapter Senior Advisor Ray Hutchinson said. “The DAV Chapter voted to sponsor one of the designated 18 Holes on the Friendly Meadows Golf Course.”

Holes for a Golf Tournament are sponsored by various civic organizations, and Chapter Adjutant John Plahovinsak delivered the $75.00 Hole Sponsorship donation to Food Service Director John Ansell, at the Southern Ohio Veterans Home last week. This year the Annual Golf Tournament will be located at the Friendly Meadows site, which is located at 809 State Route 125 in Hamersville.

All the donated proceeds of the Golf Tournament, which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, will be forwarded to the Veterans Home Volunteer Committee. The funds generated will be used by the Volunteer Committee to enhance the lives of the veterans residing at the Georgetown Home with needed programs and projects.

“Chapter #63 is enthusiastically supporting this activity because we know that all the funds donated to the Golf Tournament will be used exclusively for the veterans at the Home,” Senior Advisor Hutchinson said. “I know this because I am serving as a member of the Volunteer Committee and I know what activities we sponsor, such as the Veterans’ Christmas in July Program.”

The Veterans Home Volunteer Committee is composed of Veterans Service Organizations that are located in Brown, Clermont, Highland and Adams Counties.

The Volunteer Committee meets on a quarterly basis and votes on several different projects and programs for the residents.

The Ohio Veterans Home Volunteer Committee had scheduled two fund raisers for this year. Unfortunately, the highly successful Spaghetti Dinner that was held last year and tentatively scheduled for September of this year has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hanna Hopper, a member of the Volunteer Committee, has all the information concerning registration and the donated lunch for participants,” DAV Chapter #63 Commander Gary Lytle said. “She can be contacted at 937-378-2900, Extension #2739.”

Registration for the Golf Tournament will start at 12:00 pm and the Shotgun Start will be at 1:30 pm. Although most participants play on a four-person team, individuals are welcome and will be assigned to a team. The Tournament will be held, rain or shine. The registration deadline for the Tournament is August 7, 2020, but limited Hole Sponsorships are still available.

“We certainly appreciate the opportunity to sponsor a Hole at the Golf Tournament,” Commander Lytle said. “Because we know where all the proceeds generated go and they directly benefit the activities of our veterans at the Southern Ohio Veterans Home.”

DAV Chapter #63 members will be there, as volunteers, to support the Golf Tournament. They will also be happy to meet with other veterans and to discuss the wide-range of Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and how veterans can acquire them.

“This is an excellent opportunity for the general public to support our veterans at the Ohio Veterans Home for all the sacrifices that they made for our Country,” Senior Advisor Hutchinson said. “Our entire DAV Chapter is composed of disabled wartime veterans and we know first-hand of the hardships that veterans made for their Country.”