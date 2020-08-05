Submitted by Clermont DD.

July 26 marked the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act. To recognize this accomplishment, Hamilton County Developmental Disabilities Services joined with several sponsors to spread awareness about this important piece of legislation. The Clermont County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Clermont DD) was proud to participate in this awareness campaign called “Disability Pride 2020.”

This month-long event consisted of several activities including a proclamation from Cincinnati City Council, a virtual panel discussion that included prominent employers and disability experts, as well as a virtual award ceremony to honor local partners who have been champions of accessibility and inclusion over the years. Lastly, several Honk and Wave events were held during the week of July 20 to raise additional community awareness. Among those events was a Honk and Wave hosted by Clermont DD at the Union Township Veterans Memorial Park on Friday, July 24.

Members of the self advocacy group Turn Up Clermont held banners and waved to lunch traffic on Glen Este-Withamsville Road. Those who participated were overwhelmed at the attention they received from those who passed by.

“It was a great way to spread disability pride,” said Austin Porter, a self advocate from Batavia and a member of Turn Up Clermont. “It showed everyone that people with disabilities have voices and that they want to be heard.”

President George H. W. Bush signed ADA into law on July 26, 1990. Since that time, ADA has helped the American society transform by assisting them to find ways for all people to enter buildings through doorways that have been enlarged, staircases that have become ramps, and signs that have become more user friendly to those with sight or reading challenges. The ADA has also assisted people with disabilities to learn how to speak for themselves and has helped the community learn how to better listen to their wants and needs.

“By participating in awareness events like the honk and wave, we encourage our community to continue to be inclusive,” Angie Stanton, Clermont DD Activity Coordinator, said. “Clermont County is a great community and has always supported our agency. It’s nice to see that, even on a hot day at lunchtime, people are still supportive of the people we serve.”

To view other Disability Pride events throughout the Cincinnati area, search #CincyADA30 on social media. If you are interested in learning more about Clermont DD or the ADA law, visit clermontdd.org.