Submitted by Hoxworth Blood Center.

There is nothing more thrilling than saving lives–but Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati is throwing in some extra thrills for several lucky blood donors.

From August 3 through August 8, all donors at Hoxworth’s seven Neighborhood Donor Centers will be entered to win a Family 4-Pack of Kings Island tickets.

Three winners per donor center per day will be selected. Tickets are valid through December 2020.

“Our Kings Island ticket giveaways have long been one of our most popular promotions, and we’re excited to bring it back this year,” Alecia Lipton, Director of Public Relations for Hoxworth Blood Center said. “At a time when blood usage is high, we need donors more than ever, and we appreciate the generosity of Kings Island in providing these tickets to attract donors.”

According to Lipton, Hoxworth needs at least 400 blood donors and 50 platelet donors every day to maintain a stable inventory of blood and platelet products for over 30 area hospitals.

Summer tends to be one of the hardest periods for blood banks across the country, as usage increases but donor turnout falls.

Blood donation continues to be a safe and sterile process, according to Hoxworth officials, and the blood center is taking the safety of donors very seriously during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Appointments are highly encouraged at this time in order to control the flow of donors and maintain social distancing protocol. Masks are required by donors at all Hoxworth locations and blood drives. To schedule a donation, call 513-451-0910 or visit www.hoxworth.org.