Submitted by the Lambda of Ohio University chapter of Phi Beta Kappa.

Ninety-two students were inducted into the Lambda of Ohio University chapter of Phi Beta Kappa for the 2019-20 academic year, and five students received a cash prize and the Thomas A. Wolfe Award for highest GPA among the 2020 inductees.

Inductees were juniors and seniors from four OHIO colleges: College of Arts & Sciences, College of Fine Arts, College of Health Sciences and Professions, and Honors Tutorial College, as well as the Center for International Studies.

2019-20 inductees included Saraya Abner of Cincinnati, majoring in English.

The Lambda of Ohio University Chapter arranged to ship all the inductees their membership certificates and purchased each an honor cord to wear during graduation.

Phi Beta Kappa was originally founded in 1776. Its affiliation with OHIO dates back 90 years, a heritage commemorated by the landmark clock situated at the entrance of Baker Center.Election to the society is one of the highest honors students can attain as undergraduates. It is universally acknowledged as a mark of scholastic distinction, viewed with great favor by graduate schools, professional schools and employers.

