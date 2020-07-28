Jacob Bumpass indicted in connection with the disappearance and death of Paige Johnson

Courtesy of the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

A Cincinnati man has been indicted in connection with Paige Johnson’s disappearance and death.

In March, a deer hunter found a human skull while he was looking for deer sheds in a wooded area of Williamsburg Township.

When police searched the area, additional human remains were found. Those remains were identified as 17-year-old Paige Johnson, who was reported missing to the Covington, Kentucky Police Department on Sept. 23, 2010.

Jacob Bumpass, 32, was charged on July 28 with one felony count of tampering with evidence, and one felony count of abuse of a corpse.

Fox19 reported back in 2010, a few months after Johnson’s disappearance, that Bumpass was the last person to see her alive. He admitted to police he had given Paige alcohol the night she disappeared.

He was arrested in the afternoon of July 28 during a traffic stop in Hamilton County, and was taken to Clermont County. He is now being held at the Clermont County Jail without bond. His arraignment was set for July 29 at 10 a.m. before Clermont County Common Pleas Judge Anthony Brock.

“Working on the original search at East Fork Lake in 2010, and following this case for 10 grueling years, I am thankful that my Office was able to work in conjunction with the Covington Police Department to bring Bumpass to justice. It is my sincere hope that this helps bring a sense of closure to the family of Paige Johnson,” Clermont County Sheriff Robert S. Leahy said.