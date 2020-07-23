Submitted by the Laurels of Milford.

The Laurels of Milford is excited to announce two new clinical team members, Scott Asher as Rehab Services Director and John Noland as Director of Nursing, both hometown Milford residents. They bring a wealth of expertise and experience to our clinical team as well as knowledge about the community needs and history that will allow The Laurels to continue to grow even stronger in the Milford market.

These are two very important positions within our management teams, driving and managing both our rehab and nursing teams to provide the best quality of care and therapy. Please see the biographies for both Scott and John, detailing their education, experience and passions.

New Rehab Services Director, Scott Asher, DPT, graduated from Miami University with his Bachelors of Arts and received his Doctorate of Physical Therapy from the University of Cincinnati in 2014. As a Milford native, Scott is excited to further his professional career with the Laurels in his home town and continue to hone his clinical skills. He has several years of experience in outpatient and in-patient therapy. He has a great interest in the treatment of balance and orthopedic conditions in older adults as well as maximizing function and decreasing risk of falls in patients with dementia. Scott enjoys playing hockey and snowboarding. He also enjoys spending quality time with his wife, Emily, and his two daughters.

New Director of Nursing, John Noland, BSN, attended Southern State Community College in Hillsboro where he obtained his RN license in 2003, moving on to receive his Bachelor’s Degree from Ohio University in 2018. John has worked in many different levels of care and positions throughout his career with long standing tenure at several local health care institutions. He has worked as a Phlebotomist, Endoscopy Technician and Nurse, Medical Surgical Nurse, Pediatric Nurse and as an Emergency Department Charge Nurse. He worked at Clinton Memorial Hospital for 19 years, after which he pursued an opportunity with hospice care for two years. For nine and a half years John worked with The Laurels of Blanchester as Assistant Director of Nursing and then as Director of Nursing. He continued his career in 2019 by becoming the Corporate Compliance Officer for The Laurels, providing clinical support to facilities across five states. John lives in Milford with his partner, JR and their six adopted children, Blake, Dustin, Dylan, Brandon, Ellie and Eden. They have three dogs, a cat, two birds and a rabbit. John is very active in the community with the local schools and through his children playing sports. John brings over 20 plus years of experience to share with staff, guests and families at The Laurels of Milford.

To learn more about The Laurels of Milford and its services, or for additional details, visit www.laurelsofmilford.com or call 513- 831-1770.