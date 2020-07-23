Submitted by Chatfield College.

Chatfield College announces plans to resume in-person and online classes for the fall, which will run from Aug. 17-Nov. 23.

Chatfield is constantly monitoring public health reports and for any updated recommendations made by the Ohio Department of Health, CDC and US Department of Education.

Classrooms Designed For Safety

Every classroom has been measured and the normal capacity of 15 students has been reduced to seven to eight.

This will allow for appropriate social distancing, greater personalized support, and a stress-free learning environment.

Academic Schedule

Fall classes will meet once per week for 2 hours and 45 minutes in order to reduce the number of students on campus. This unique block schedule will allow students to attend a course once a week instead of a traditional M-W-F or T-R schedule.

It will also allow students flexibility in maintaining other priorities outside of school and finish courses before Thanksgiving.

Academic Support

Classes will be offered in person, but professors will also be using a state-of-the-art distance education portal at the same time. Students who may be unable to attend classes in-person can still continue their education remotely.

Chatfield will be working with students to develop personalized support plans. Academic support services will also be available free of charge to students both in-person and remotely.