The Clermont Sun is seeking a full-time multi-media sales consultant, who is highly motivated, energetic, goal-oriented, and ready to achieve success! This position sells our full range of products including digital, print and special projects to an existing account list, plus develops new business from new and existing clients.

This individual will provide excellent service to their clients by utilizing terrific communication skills to uncover the marketing needs of the businesses, and then presenting solutions that include a wide array of products that include newspaper advertising, specialty publications, and digital advertising.

The successful candidate must be motivated, a self-starter, detail-oriented, well- organized, find it easy to talk to others, enjoy working with a variety of people and businesses, and be able to build strong relationships. In addition, they must also have excellent follow-through and great listening skills. Previous marketing or sales experience is a plus, but not required. We’re willing to train the right candidate!

We offer an excellent comprehensive benefits package with medical/dental/vision and life insurance options, vacation, sick, and holiday pay.

We are an equal opportunity employer and a drug-free workplace. All applicants considered for employment must pass a post-offer drug screen and background check prior to commencing employment.

Champion Media, LLC is an Everify Participant.

Job Type:

Full-time

Benefits:

• Dental Insurance.

• Flexible Schedule.

• Health Insurance.

• Paid Time Off.

• Vision Insurance.

Schedule:

• Eight-hour Shift.

Experience:

•sales: one year (Preferred).

Education:

• Bachelor’s (Preferred).

License:

• Driver’s license (Required).

Additional Compensation:

• Commission.

• Bonuses.

Work Location:

• Multiple locations.

• On the road.

Paid Training:

• Yes.

Management:

• Team Lead.

Benefit Conditions:

• Only full-time employees eligible.

Work Remotely:

• No.