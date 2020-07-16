Better2Gether Medicare Solutions hosted an open house on July 14, 2020 to officially launch opening at their new location in downtown Batavia.
Holly Fyffe, principal agent and owner, is surrounded by a few of her agents; Tammy Barnett, Tara Manis, Carl (Joe) Grayson and Jessica Hayden.
Better2Gether is located at 350 E. Main St, Batavia. Stop by or call them at 513-644-6444. They look forward to serving the community, and provide assistance with the selection process for healthcare needs and concerns. They are not affiliated with Medicare or any other government organization.