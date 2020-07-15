Submitted by HealthSource Ohio.

Since 1994, Salute to Leaders has honored volunteers throughout Clermont County in the fields of community service, education, environmental concerns, health care, human services, leadership, parks, recreation, rural interests, safety, and justice. HealthSource of Ohio is pleased to share the HealthSource Foundation has been selected as the 2020 winner for health care. Salute to Leaders honorees will be recognized at a ceremony on July 13 at the Oasis Conference Center in Loveland.

The HealthSource Foundation was established in 2013 to provide our staff with additional resources to care for the patients HealthSource serves. The programs supported by the Foundation reach far beyond the four walls of our health centers to address the underlying causes of health disparities and drastically improve the health and well-being of our patients and communities. We believe the HealthSource Foundation is More than Medicine. Some of the HealthSource Foundation programs include Open a Book to Open a Door literacy program and Health as a Hunger Issue.

“On behalf of the HSO Foundation, we are so grateful to be the recipient of such a prestigious award. Being “More than Medicine” allows our clinicians to not only care for our patients medically, but also address social determinants that effect the health of those we serve,” Chelsie Hornsby, Senior Development Director said. “We will continue to work to improve the lives of everyone in our communities through servant leadership.”

For more information about HealthSource of Ohio or the HealthSource Foundation, visit www.healthsourceofohio.org.