American pasttime,always exciting
Blowers revving, tires igniting.
Corporate sponsors can afford
Driver reactions,timer scored
Extreme speed, Garlits inspired
Fast engines,hard wired
Gas fuel,many nitro
Horsepower dominates,all pro
Ideal traction hard to find
Jaw-dropping G-Force bind
Killing run by parachute
Loads of heat in driver suit
Milliseconds separate runs
Numbers matter,get it done
Only confidence on the line
Patiently wait for the sign
Question not my watchful eye
Reacting now,out I fly
Shifting gears,linkage true
Traction gripping,pushing through
Under pressure,fuel ignites
Very quickly leave the lights
Winning time,here I come
Xenon lights the podium
Yearning for the championship
Zen achieved perfect clutch slip!
Ken Shearwood
Point Pleasant