American pasttime,always exciting

Blowers revving, tires igniting.

Corporate sponsors can afford

Driver reactions,timer scored

Extreme speed, Garlits inspired

Fast engines,hard wired

Gas fuel,many nitro

Horsepower dominates,all pro

Ideal traction hard to find

Jaw-dropping G-Force bind

Killing run by parachute

Loads of heat in driver suit

Milliseconds separate runs

Numbers matter,get it done

Only confidence on the line

Patiently wait for the sign

Question not my watchful eye

Reacting now,out I fly

Shifting gears,linkage true

Traction gripping,pushing through

Under pressure,fuel ignites

Very quickly leave the lights

Winning time,here I come

Xenon lights the podium

Yearning for the championship

Zen achieved perfect clutch slip!

Ken Shearwood

Point Pleasant