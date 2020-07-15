Jungle Jim’s virtual cooking show starts July 16

July 16, 2020 | 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

July 23, 2020 | 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

July 30, 2020 | 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM

August 6, 2020 | 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

More TBA

Jungle Jim’s has a cure for your boredom while you’re at home! Our first-class is this Thursday, July 16! The Cooking School at Jungle Jim’s is now offering Virtual Classes! Enjoy the excitement and knowledge of The Cooking School from the comfort of your home! Virtual Classes offer two viewing options for our students.

The Hands-On option includes an Ingredients Kit with pre-measured ingredients, recipes for the class, and an equipment/utensil list.

This option allows you to roll up your sleeves and cook along with Leigh using the ingredients provided to you by The Cooking School! We’ll do all the shopping and measuring for you!

The demonstration option does not include an Ingredients Kit. However, it does offer you an opportunity to sit back, relax, and watch a master at work. This option is perfect for those who would like to learn how to make a gourmet meal without getting their hands dirty! Or, you can buy your ingredients and follow along with Leigh! You will receive the recipes after you purchase the class. The only items you’ll need to provide are the required utensils and equipment.

Starting on Thursday, July 16, students have the opportunity to virtually follow along with a professional chef to create delicious, gourmet meals, and snacks together. The classes will be made available to students via Zoom Video Conferencing, at no additional cost. Classes can be found by visiting The Cooking School’s website and navigating to the current class listings.

Virtual classes hosted by the Cooking School’s own Leigh Ochs and feature special guests in select categories! Use this opportunity to ask questions and learn more about gourmet food, utensils, and techniques!

Virtual Classes are an excellent tool for those who live farther away, but still, wish to enjoy the Cooking School experience.

Visit The Cooking School’s website to learn more. Be sure to check back every month for more Virtual Classes!