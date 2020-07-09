Submitted by UC Clermont College.

Noah Frye earned his Instrument Rating on his pilot certificate June 30, 2020. With his Instrument Rating, Frye is now approved by the Federal Aviation Administration to fly aircraft solely by reference to instruments.

Frye is enrolled in the Aviation Technology Program at the University of Cincinnati – Clermont College. The laboratory portion of the Program is taught at the Clermont County Airport.

Noah Frye resides in Batavia, Ohio and is the son of Jule and Kevin Frye. When Frye completes the two-year program through the University of Cincinnati – Clermont College, he will have earned an Associate of Applied Science degree and a Commercial pilot certificate.

For more information about professional pilot training in the Aviation Technology Program at the University of Cincinnati – Clermont visit www.ucclermont.edu or call 513-732-5200.