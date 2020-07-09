Submitted by the University of Alabama.

A total of 16,470 students enrolled during the 2020 spring semester at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).

– Henry DeWald of Amelia (45102), named to UA Presidents List

– Megan Dewald of Amelia (45102), named to UA Presidents List

– Nathan Rivard of Amelia (45102), named to UA Deans List

– Maria Maples of Amelia (45102), named to UA Deans List

– Natalie Bauman of Batavia (45103), named to UA Deans List

– Rylie Higgins of Batavia (45103), named to UA Deans List

– Brooke Meadors of Batavia (45103), named to UA Presidents List

– Zoe Berndt of Cincinnati (45244), named to UA Presidents List

– Madeline Cherry of Cincinnati (45245), named to UA Deans List

– Melanie Parker of Cincinnati (45244), named to UA Deans List

– Sara Weigel of Cincinnati (45245), named to UA Deans List

– Caroline Bond of Milford (45150), named to UA Deans List

– Joshua Bunch of Milford (45150), named to UA Presidents List

– Emily Cornelius of Milford (45150), named to UA Deans List

– Christopher Moorhouse of Milford (45150), named to UA Presidents List

– Beck Nielsen of Milford (45150), named to UA Presidents List

– Sydnee Smith of Milford (45150), named to UA Presidents List

