Felicity-Franklin FFA hosts annual banquet at drive-in

Submitted by Felicity-Franklin FFA.

By Emma Robertson

Felicity-Franklin FFA Reporter

FFA Members across Ohio have been faced with many disappointments over the last few months with the cancellation of competitions, school, and conventions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. One event they did not have to sacrifice was their annual chapter banquet. On May 26, 2020, the Felicity-Franklin FFA hosted the 64th annual chapter banquet at the Starlite Drive-In Theater. Members attend the banquet to receive awards for their hard work during the year. Awards were given to students for various achievements, including participation in FFA throughout the year, contests, and the new chapter officer team was announced.

Every member of the Felicity-Franklin FFA Chapter was recognized for their participation and achievements on the big screen through videos made by the Felicity-Franklin FFA Officers and Advisor, Holly Jennings.

Senior members received scholarships and were all featured in a slideshow highlighting their time in FFA. The silent auction held at the event funds the Senior scholarships. Members of the community donated items to be auctioned off, raising over $4000 for the graduating Seniors.

Four supporters of the Felicity-Franklin FFA were inducted as honorary members during the banquet. Howard Pangburn, Bobbie Jo Simmerman, Pam Davidson, and Charlie Marshall were honored with honorary membership. FFA Supporters Mark and Kristin Baird were recognized for nomination to receive the State Honorary Degree by the Felicity-Franklin FFA Chapter this year.

At the end of the night, the new chapter officer team was announced. Members running for office, go through an interview, a speech to the membership, and a written application. Members also voted for their pick of officers. The entire election process was done virtually this year. Ten were selected to serve as chapter officers for the next twelve months. These members are: President:Landen Tull, Vice President: Luke Jennings, Secretary: Emily Hardewig, Treasurer: Carly McClure, Reporter: Emma Robertson, Sentinel: Audrey Pinger, Student Advisor: Alisha Boone, Strengthening Agriculture Chair: Raven Schnarrenberg, Building Communities Chair: Lane Bruan, Growing Leaders Chair: Makayla Lindsey.