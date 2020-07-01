New Richmond initiative brings ‘Flowers On Front Street’

By Megan Alley

Sun Reporter

A new community initiative called “Flowers On Front Street” has brought just that to the riverfront street in the village of New Richmond.

The initiative to bring hanging pots to the village was a collaboration of Renaissance New Richmond and the New Richmond Garden Club.

In previous years, the garden club has planted flowers in the 19 pots that sit on the sidewalk along Front Street, in front of the businesses.

However, as New Richmond Garden Club representative Marsha Delaney explained it, “We just really wanted more.”

Within a matter of months, the organizations fundraised more than $2,000, enough money to buy 15 hanging pots and the red and white petunias to fill them, fertilizer, and two mobile watering tanks – one 50-gallon and one 30-gallon.

The watering tanks will be used to water the hanging plants as well as the many other plants, flowers and shrubs that the organizations have recently planted in public parks and along public roadways and walkways in the village.

Previously, the garden club filled and carried gallon jugs to the various plants.

The hanging pots, which were installed on June 10, adorn the lights posts along Front Street, between Union and Walnut Streets.

‘They’re lovely,” Delaney said. “We have had nothing but compliments from everyone on how good the village looks.”

Looking ahead, Delaney said that she’s not sure what kinds of flowers will be planted next year, but she looks forward to growing the initiative to include more hanging pots.

“I love flowers, and I think flowers enhance any area where they are; if they’re taken care of, and if the gardens are weeded, and it looks like somebody cares, and that’s what I’m starting to see in the village,” she said.