Goshen HS seniors recognized with virtual graduation and drive-through celebration

Submitted by Stephanie Walker, principal at Goshen High School.

With the current constraints in place, Goshen High School held a virtual graduation on May 27. It was our desire to replicate a live graduation ceremony as much as possible. Principal Stephanie Walker and her team worked with an Emmy award-winning video production company based in Cincinnati for a high quality product that families can keep forever.

Additionally, seniors got to experience a “Red Carpet Event” the following day as Goshen students and their families had the opportunity to drive to the school in order to be recognized, celebrated and to receive their diploma in a drive-through celebration.

A photographer was on hand to commemorate the moment with “Pomp and Circumstance,” a walk across a stage, graduate name read and the long awaited tassel turn and cap toss.

Teachers and staff members were on site for the entire 13 hour event celebrating our seniors with air horns, cow bells, signs and cheers.

What a special moment for our graduates!