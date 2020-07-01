Bethel-Tate names new boys, girls basketball coaches

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

While it’s still too early to see what the winter sports season itself could look like later this year, there will definitely be changes on the court at Bethel-Tate High School.

The district approved new boys and girls basketball coaches at a meeting on Tuesday, June 23, both of whom should be somewhat familiar to Clermont County basketball fans.

Teresa Davis, a Bethel-Tate graduate who played collegiately at the University of Cincinnati, was selected to replace Cropper at that June 23 meeting. She said she was thrilled” to have a chance to coach her alma mater.

“I’m just really excited for the opportunity to go back and give back to my community. They’ve done so much for me. I went to UC, and the only reason I was good at basketball was because of my coaches, my teammates, the Bethel community…Bethel is my passion. This is where I grew up. This is where I played all my years. My pride is here. When you come out and you listen to ‘Eye of the Tiger,’ you get those goosebumps. The crowd is behind you…there’s really no place else that could happen.”

Davis spent the 2019-2020 campaign as an assistant at UC Clermont, where she helped head coach Ken Lowe guide the Cougars to a 19-7 overall record and a spot in the USCAA Division II National Championship tournament.

Prior to that, Davis was an assistant at Batavia High School, helping then-coach Eric Brown. She planned on working on shooting and ball handling with the Lady Bulldogs, but plans can change.

“I had no idea when I went up there that I was going to end up helping him coach,” Davis said. “But when I went in there, saw the girls and started working with them…you have all these young eyeballs, just watching you. They’re just doing everything I was asking them to do, and they were working so hard for me.”

While Davis has not quite had as many chances to meet and work with the team as she would have in a more normal year, she is somewhat familiar with some of the players, having gone to school with their parents.

That familiarity will help her as she looks to install a philosophy similar to the one Lowe has installed at UC Clermont.

”I’m kind of on the same page as Ken,” Davis said. “We like a fast-paced game, we like to get the rebound and go. We like to run teams. That’s something I’m going to really push, that they’re in shape…Conditioning, cardio and strength training will start right away.”

Davis also preached the importance of rebounding, something she says she plans on having the team work on. She also hopes to install a bit of a different look offensively.

”I’m more offensive-minded, so I think I can help them in that way,” Davis said. “I like to run a fast-paced motion offense. I have a lot of training from Ken that helped me out with that.”

Davis finished by thanking the administration at Bethel-Tate for taking a chance on a coach with no head coaching experience.

”I don’t have a lot of experience coaching, but I do know the game,” Davis said. “I played under some great coaches. I’m thankful they gave me the shot to show them what I can do. Hopefully we have a great season, that’s what I want to do: help the girls and make them better, one possession, one shot at a time.”

DeLotell chosen to lead Tiger boys

Chris DeLotell was named the boys’ basketball coach. DeLotell was the head coach at Anderson High School until this past February and has spent time at Mason and Mariemont as an assistant during his career.

”I loved coaching at Anderson,” DeLotell said. “I coached tremendous kids. I’ve been lucky in my career, I’ve gotten to coach fantastic kids. That has less to do with who the coach is and more with who the kids are, who their parents are…We did a lot of really good things in terms of building things from the ground up, really making what had just been about the varsity team into a full program.”

Prior to taking over the Tigers, DeLotell said he reached out to a pair of former coaches for advice: Tom Jutze, who now coaches at West Clermont, and Dave Fallis, Milford’s girls basketball coach.

In 1992, DeLotell’s father was the junior varsity coach at Indian Hill. Jutze was the varsity coach, and that relationship helped the younger DeLotell as he did his research into Bethel-Tate.

“I’ve known him for a really long time,” DeLotell said. “I really called him to get some perspective on the school and on the job. He had a tremendously successful three years as the head coach, and what I really asked him was ‘If this is something I shouldn’t want to do, tell me. What are the reasons?’ and he said, ‘Chris, not one thing. The community supports high school sports. The kids will be coachable. You treat them right, they’ll run for a wall for you.’”

In addition to the players themselves, the administration at Bethel-Tate played a key role in DeLotell’s decision.

“I wasn’t applying to every head coaching job,” DeLotell said. “I’ve been a head coach, and it’s not something for me that I have to do because of the title. It’s about where is the best place for me to be able to serve. A big part of that is who are you going to work with? George Sturgeon, everything I’ve been told is about what a solid and supportive principal he is. Dan Simmons is a guy I’ve known for quite some time because he was at Glen Este when I was at Anderson, and I know he’s going to run a first-class athletic department. I’m just excited to be a part of it from that perspective.”

As he continues in his new role with Bethel-Tate, DeLotell said he plans on drawing from his experiences at Anderson.

“There will be so many things different about my approach just because you learn through experience,” DeLotell said. “Experience is the best teacher there is. I feel like, thinking back on seven years ago to now, how different my approach will be…You get your first head coaching job, you can’t go fast enough in your own mind. You feel like you’re so ready to get going, but you really don’t know very much.”

While the coronavirus has thrown a wrench in summer workouts across the state, DeLotell and the Tigers have had some time in the gym so far. Those sessions have given him a chance to learn a little bit about his new squad.

”I’ve loved getting to know them,” DeLotell said. “I’ve been so impressed with the kids I’ve met. One of the things that I’ve done that I’ve never done before that I really enjoyed was going around the village to wherever kids live and meeting with the kids and their parents. Talking about them and what their experience is like. I’m really big on feedback, reflection, listening. I think all those things make you a better leader, a better coach. It’s been nice for me to have those conversations with the kids and talk about what they want out of their experience with basketball.”

Bethel-Tate’s basketball seniors have had a rough go of it. DeLotell marks the third varsity head coach for the Tigers in the last four seasons, and he’s well aware of that fact.

“That’s what no one wants,” DeLotell said. “The number one thing the program needs is stability at head coach and consistency, and I think what the seniors really need is a positive experience in their senior year. I know with the coaching turnover and the win-loss struggles it hasn’t gone the way they had hoped, so one really important thing is that we’re doing everything we can to help the seniors have a great experience.”

Another one of DeLotell’s goals is to strike a balance between excelling at the varsity level and laying a solid foundation for the program itself.

”We’re doing things that are about building the program,” DeLotell said. “It can’t be about just the varsity team, and it can’t just be about building the program. It has to be about both. How do we make sure that we go about doing both of those things?”

He also wants to keep the focus on the athletes.

“It’s about the kids,” DeLotell said. “It’s not about me. It’s not about trying to prove that I have a lot of knowledge or that I’m an expert. It’s about giving the kids opportunities to play hard and be fun to watch.”