Women’s City Club announces Seasongood Scholarship winners, West Clermont student a winner

Submitted by Women’s City Club of Greater Cincinnati.

The Women’s City Club of Greater Cincinnati established the Agnes Seasongood Education Awards to encourage responsible civic awareness among local high school seniors who identify as female. Students are invited to submit an essay on the topic, “Growing Into Citizenship: Trusting My Voice and Making It Heard,” with a letter of recommendation. Recipients are selected using a holistic approach with multiple readers who focus on what entrants have specifically done thus far and how they plan to continue to find their voices and make them heard.

This year, we received nearly 50 submissions from nearly 30 area schools. Six $1,000 education awards were presented.

Emma Krebs, of West Clermont, was among those recipients. She wrote about challenges faced by women (including herself) pursuing a medical degree. Not only does she have the highest GPA in the history of her school, she also volunteers at the library, local hospital, Camp Cardiac, and a church group, and tutors students during her lunch bell.

The full list of winners can be found here.

WCC’s annual Feist-Tea fundraiser, held in December, helps raise the money for the scholarships. The awards also are funded by earmarked donations during our pledge drive, as well as the extraordinary generosity of an individual benefactor.

Unlike most scholarships, WCC’s Seasongood Education Awards are presented in the form of a check to the student, and may be used for peripheral costs other than tuition if the awardee so desires.

In the past, each winner, along with her parent or guardian, has been our guest at the Seasongood Luncheon. This year we are postponing the recognition event, but want to wish our scholars congratulations on their graduation and new adventures!