UC Regionals to hold in-person Express Application Event July 15

Submitted by UC Clermont.

UC Clermont College and UC Blue Ash College will each hold a free in-person Express Application Event on their respective campuses Wednesday, July 15. The last day to apply for admission to UC Clermont or UC Blue Ash for Fall Semester 2020 is July 24.

Attendees can schedule an appointment with admissions representatives from either college between 1-7 p.m. The colleges will waive the $50 application fee for anyone who applies during the event. Attendees can also learn about the varied academic degree and certificate programs offered at UC Clermont and UC Blue Ash and learn about financial aid, One Stop Student Services and academic advising.

To comply with public health directives related to the COVID-19 pandemic, all attendees are asked to follow these rules and guidelines during the event:

– Reservations are required. No walk-ins are allowed.

– There is a limit of two guests for each student who registers to attend.

– There is a limit of 25 guests for each one-hour session; all guests must follow social distancing guidelines.

– All guests must wear a mask while on campus. This is University of Cincinnati policy.

– Attendees will remain in their cars until their scheduled appointments and receive a text when it’s time to check in.

– Students will then have the opportunity to complete their application or confirmation on laptops that are provided and thoroughly disinfected. Once completed, colleges will waive the $50 fee to apply or confirm.

– The presentation room and application/confirmation room will the cleaned and disinfected following each session.

RSVP and schedule your appointment at https://www.uc.edu/regionals.html. For questions or assistance with registration with the UC Clermont Express Application event, call 513-732-5319 or email Clermont.admissions@uc.edu. For the UC Blue Ash event, call 513-745-5700 or email admissions@ucblueash.edu.