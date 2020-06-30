Online and on-campus classes offer certification in health career careers at Great Oaks Campuses

Submitted by Great Oaks.

Two new health care certification classes at Great Oaks Career Campuses this summer offer the chance for adults to be certified for a new career in just weeks through a combination of online and on-campus classes.

The Phlebotomy Technician training course runs from July 6 to August 15. Students meet evenings online, Monday through Thursday, and at the Scarlet Oaks Career Campus in Sharonville on Saturdays. The final week, students come to class two evenings to prepare for the certification exam.

Phlebotomy Technician students will learn to safely collect actual blood samples, clean and sterilize equipment, and use infection control precautions. Successful completion of the course will qualify students to take the national certification exam, Phlebotomy Technician Certification CPT, to become a Phlebotomy Technician. Employment opportunities include hospitals, labs, blood banks, nursing homes, or physician offices.

The Certified Clinical Medical Assistant training course meets from July 6 until August 29. Students meet evenings online, Monday through Thursday, and at the Scarlet Oaks Career Campus in Sharonville on Saturdays.

Students will learn the duties of the medical assistant, including taking medical histories and recording vital signs, explaining treatment procedures, preparing patients for examination, and assisting the physician. Clinical Medical Assistants collect laboratory specimens and perform basic laboratory tests, instruct patients about special diets, prepare and administer medications, draw blood, prepare patients for x-rays, take electrocardiograms, and change dressings.

To learn more, including cost and registration information, contact Vernocia Johnson at 513-612-7019 or the Great Oaks Adult Workforce Development Office at 513-771-8881.