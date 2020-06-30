Olympic Fields chosen to host an Elite One Cup May 2021

Submitted by the Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Following a competitive review process with more than thirty facilities from across the United States, Olympic Fields and Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau have been chosen to host an Elite One Cup city qualifier on May 21-23, 2021.

The Elite One Cup is youth soccer’s one true national championship as all teams, equally, are welcome and encouraged to apply regardless of registration provider, membership status, or carding entity.

The Elite One Cup Batavia, OH city qualifier will feature 112 top teams competing over a three-day weekend for the opportunity to advance to the national championship being held in July 2021.

“This is a big win for the Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Lauren Baston, our Sales Director, worked extremely hard in putting together an excellent proposal to bring Elite One to Olympic Fields in Batavia,” Jeff Blom, President of Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau stated. “This will be a very large soccer tournament bringing in thousands of athletes, coaches and families to Clermont County.

He added, “The economic impact will be a real boost to our local businesses during this event.”

“Olympic Fields is excited for the opportunity to host the first, and hopefully annual, Elite One Cup City Qualifier,” Amy Brewer, Director of Operations at the Olympic Fields, said. “We are thankful for the opportunity and happy to partner with the Clermont County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau to bring this great event to our area. We are looking forward to working with Elite One Cup!”

The Elite One Cup design maximizes the number of competitive games for participating teams while minimizing travel and nights away from home.

This results in reduced costs for families while enhancing development opportunities for players. Furthermore, all accepted teams receive an Elite One Cup roster, patches to be placed on each player’s uniform, and are provided with insurance coverage during all Elite One Cup events at no additional cost.

“Today signifies an important moment in the evolution of youth soccer in America,” Dr. Greg Smith, the Elite One Cup Founder, said. “The Elite One Cup provides an exciting opportunity for teams to compete for youth soccer’s one true national championship, equally, regardless of their affiliations or memberships.”

This three-day event is expected to bring nearly 3,000 athletes and 1,500+ spectators, which is forecasted to have a $3 million economic impact for the region.