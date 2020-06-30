New Director of Admissions and Marketing at Chatfield

Submitted by Chatfield College.

Chatfield College has appointed Christina Mullis as Director of Admissions and Marketing. In this role Mullis will serve as the chief recruitment and marketing manager for the college.

She will oversee enrollment and marketing for both the St. Martin and Over-the-Rhine campuses.

Mullis is a highly skilled relationship builder and analytical leader with 20 years of non-profit management, seven of which was spent in Catholic high school admissions. Her goals for Chatfield is to increase awareness of the value of an associate’s degree in liberal arts, bring creativity to the new state-of-the-art admissions model, and ensure an increase in new students so as many people have the opportunity to benefit from Chatfield’s mission as possible.

“Christina has a successful record of accomplishments and unique experience in admissions and marketing of educational services in the area. We believe these characteristics will transfer seamlessly into higher education and are excited she is at Chatfield College. She is talented and passionate about education and helping people. She is a great fit for the institution and I look forward working with her,” Robert Elmore, Chatfield’s President, said.

Mullis joins Chatfield College as the institution begins their next phase of strategic planning and rebranding process.

Chatfield College is an open-enrollment Catholic college, rooted in the legacy of the Ursulines of Brown County, believing in the potential of every person, and accepting people of all faiths. The college offers a small collaborative learning environment with a deep sense of community and personalized support. Chatfield meets students where they are and empowers individuals to better themselves, their employability, and their futures.

Please visit www.chatfield.edu to learn more.