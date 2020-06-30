Local Clermont County students among Ohio Connections Academy’s Class of 2020

Submitted by Ohio Connection Academy.

More than 400 graduating seniors from more than 40 counties across the state recently received their high school diplomas as members of Ohio Connections Academy’s newest graduating class.

Although the online public charter school originally intended to hold an in-person commencement, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the graduation ceremony was held virtually.

“Whether in person or through a virtual ceremony, our faculty and staff is pleased to have the opportunity to show how proud we are of our students as they reach this academic milestone,” Ohio Connections Academy Superintendent Marie Hanna said. “This year has been an extraordinary time for all of us and especially our students and their families. I have no doubt the persistence and determination they have demonstrated, not only these two months but through their entire academic careers, will lead them to many successes as they move forward.”

The Class of 2020 is the school’s 12th graduating class for the state’s leading provider of high-quality, tuition-free virtual education for students in grades K–12. Nearly half of the 2020 graduates indicated they plan to attend a two or four-year college/university including The Ohio State University, Miami University, University of Cincinnati, University of Toledo, Denison University, Cleveland State University, Yale University, Brigham Young University and the United States Air Force Academy.

The following students from Clermont County are among Ohio Connections Academy’s Class of 2020*:

– David Bowling, Amelia.

– Adrionna Hedges, Batavia.

– Emma Kilb, Batavia.

– Carter Wessel, Batavia.

– Tessa DeBell, Bethel.

– Ryan Luthy, Milford.

– Kaitlyn Nice, Milford.

– Devin Schweiss, Milford.

Among the Ohio Connections Academy graduates honored during the commencement ceremony was 2020 Valedictorian Jessica Nichols of Medina who has been accepted to the Jack, Joseph & Morton Mandel Honors College at Cleveland State University that includes a full tuition scholarship for four years of undergraduate coursework. Jessica’s plan is to graduate in 2024 with her Bachelor’s in multiple concentrations including English (creative writing track), Women’s and Gender Studies, and Journalism & Promotional Communication along with a minor in Spanish.

“Ohio Connections Academy provided the flexibility and support that I needed to accomplish my goals from kindergarten through senior year, which made it possible for me to pursue college while in high school and earn my Associate degree through College Credit Plus,” Jessica said. “I’m excited to seek out new opportunities to further my education after I graduate.”

Thirty of this year’s graduates are members of the National Honor Society while more than 100 graduated with honors (3.5 GPA or better). Twenty-three of the graduates received an Academic Honors Diploma from the State of Ohio in recognition of high-level coursework completion, college and career readiness tests and real-world experiences.

Overall, the Class of 2020 has received an impressive $3 million in college scholarships and awards.

Ohio Connections Academy is a free, online public school that serves students in grades K-12.

The virtual school delivers high-quality, personalized education for students that combines certified teachers, a proven curriculum, as well as technology tools, and community experiences—online and in person—to create a supportive environment for children who want an individualized approach to education.