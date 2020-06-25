The Great Oaks Salute to Leaders recipients

Submitted by Great Oaks.

Congratulations to Jayden Matzek and Angie Kovacs, two of the honorees in the 2020 Salute to Leaders through the Clermont Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

Jayden Matzek received The Up ‘N Over Leadership Award, presented to an outstanding student. Matzek is a 2020 West Clermont graduate who attended the Engineering Technologies and Robotics program at Scarlet Oaks. An entrepreneur and motivational speaker as well as a top student, Matzek was one of the student speakers in the Scarlet Oaks virtual Senior Ceremony.

Angie Kovacs, a Great Oaks Business Management satellite instructor at Batavia High School, received the 2020 Education Award.

Through her leadership, her students consistently serve the community, excel in state and national competition, and earn national recognition through the Business Professionals of America student organization.

In 2019-2020, for example, the Great Oaks/Batavia chapter received the Quality Chapter Distinction, Community Service Award, Marketing and Public Relations Award, Social Media Award, Special Olympics Award, and Chapter of Excellence. Her students earned 15 U.S. Presidential Medals for community service, nine Ambassador Torch awards, and dozens of competitive medals this year. They have also raised over $85,000 for Special Olympics during the past decade.

Jayden Matzek and Angie Kovacs will be honored along with other area leaders at the 2020 Salute to Leaders Awards ceremony on July 13.